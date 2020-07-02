All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3841 East Parkview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3841 East Parkview Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 3:15 AM

3841 East Parkview Drive

3841 East Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3841 East Parkview Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Vacant and move-in ready! Beautiful home full of upgrades in desirable Cooley Station with community pool! Double-sized master suite with a sitting area. Master bathroom with separate shower and tub, double sinks, private toilet room, and 2 walk-in closets! 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet.
Open loft with built-in desk. Laundry upstairs for easy commute to the spacious closets. Formal dining with beautiful bay windows, large tiled flooring, and open
kitchen. Granite tiled countertops, black appliances, and plenty of natural light through the double-pane windows. Nice grassy area in the backyard, with a builtin BBQ. Community pool is a wonderful retreat in the summer. Walk to elemental school and parks

Requirement: verifiable income above $5000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, no cat, prefer no dog (dog cannot go upstairs). Application fee $40 per adult. $1600 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if approved, 1.5% rental tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 East Parkview Drive have any available units?
3841 East Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 East Parkview Drive have?
Some of 3841 East Parkview Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 East Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3841 East Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 East Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 East Parkview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3841 East Parkview Drive offer parking?
No, 3841 East Parkview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3841 East Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 East Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 East Parkview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3841 East Parkview Drive has a pool.
Does 3841 East Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3841 East Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 East Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 East Parkview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College