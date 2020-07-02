3841 East Parkview Drive

Amenities

Vacant and move-in ready! Beautiful home full of upgrades in desirable Cooley Station with community pool! Double-sized master suite with a sitting area. Master bathroom with separate shower and tub, double sinks, private toilet room, and 2 walk-in closets! 2nd bedroom also has a walk-in closet.

Open loft with built-in desk. Laundry upstairs for easy commute to the spacious closets. Formal dining with beautiful bay windows, large tiled flooring, and open

kitchen. Granite tiled countertops, black appliances, and plenty of natural light through the double-pane windows. Nice grassy area in the backyard, with a builtin BBQ. Community pool is a wonderful retreat in the summer. Walk to elemental school and parks



Requirement: verifiable income above $5000/month, no felony history, no eviction history, no cat, prefer no dog (dog cannot go upstairs). Application fee $40 per adult. $1600 security deposit, $350 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if approved, 1.5% rental tax.

