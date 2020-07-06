All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3752 E. Thunderheart Trl.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

3752 E. Thunderheart Trl.

3752 East Thunderheart Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3752 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed / 2 ba - Adorable 3bd/ 2 ba home in the heart of Gilbert. Eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter top space. Great room is spacious w/ split floor plan master bedroom towards the back of the home and the other rooms towards the front. Master bath offers double sinks and separate shower and tub. Backyard is an oasis w/ extended patio, grass, shrubs, and small shed on the side yard close to the RV gate. Two-tone paint and ceiling fans through out. This home is very cute and wont last long.

Total monthly rent will be $1,513.50. This includes tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy and taxes if applicable. Security deposit is $1,400, Cleaning deposit $275 and Pet fee is dependent on "FIDO" score from PetScreening.com. No pet? - then no fee but you still must use PetScreening.com. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property and a $20 fee for PetScreening.com if you have pets. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us. Fill out your information and schedule your showing online.

(RLNE5709338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. have any available units?
3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. currently offering any rent specials?
3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. is pet friendly.
Does 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. offer parking?
No, 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. does not offer parking.
Does 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. have a pool?
No, 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. does not have a pool.
Does 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. have accessible units?
No, 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3752 E. Thunderheart Trl. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College