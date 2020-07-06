3752 E. Thunderheart Trl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 bed / 2 ba - Adorable 3bd/ 2 ba home in the heart of Gilbert. Eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and counter top space. Great room is spacious w/ split floor plan master bedroom towards the back of the home and the other rooms towards the front. Master bath offers double sinks and separate shower and tub. Backyard is an oasis w/ extended patio, grass, shrubs, and small shed on the side yard close to the RV gate. Two-tone paint and ceiling fans through out. This home is very cute and wont last long.



Total monthly rent will be $1,513.50. This includes tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy and taxes if applicable. Security deposit is $1,400, Cleaning deposit $275 and Pet fee is dependent on "FIDO" score from PetScreening.com. No pet? - then no fee but you still must use PetScreening.com. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property and a $20 fee for PetScreening.com if you have pets. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us. Fill out your information and schedule your showing online.



(RLNE5709338)