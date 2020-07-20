3736 East Chickadee Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Power Ranch Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Exterior Features Low Maintenance Front and Gorgeous Grass Backyard with Covered Patio. Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included!), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath Upstairs with Double Sinks, Master Suite with Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this homes speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pet Preference



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.