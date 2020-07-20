All apartments in Gilbert
Location

3736 East Chickadee Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Power Ranch Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Exterior Features Low Maintenance Front and Gorgeous Grass Backyard with Covered Patio. Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included!), Breakfast Nook/Dining Area, Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath Upstairs with Double Sinks, Master Suite with Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Walk In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this homes speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pet Preference

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 East Chickadee Road have any available units?
3736 East Chickadee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 East Chickadee Road have?
Some of 3736 East Chickadee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 East Chickadee Road currently offering any rent specials?
3736 East Chickadee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 East Chickadee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 East Chickadee Road is pet friendly.
Does 3736 East Chickadee Road offer parking?
No, 3736 East Chickadee Road does not offer parking.
Does 3736 East Chickadee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 East Chickadee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 East Chickadee Road have a pool?
No, 3736 East Chickadee Road does not have a pool.
Does 3736 East Chickadee Road have accessible units?
No, 3736 East Chickadee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 East Chickadee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 East Chickadee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
