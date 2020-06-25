3712 East Wyatt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.50% monthly city tax.

