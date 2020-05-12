All apartments in Gilbert
3648 East Feather Avenue
3648 East Feather Avenue

3648 East Feather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3648 East Feather Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Carol Rae Ranch

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Carol Rae Ranch Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Located in North Gilbert Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60 Freeway and Beyond. Property Features Several Recent Updates **New Marketing Photos Coming Soon** Entry with Formal Dining Area, Living Room Open with Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry, Master Suite with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 East Feather Avenue have any available units?
3648 East Feather Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3648 East Feather Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3648 East Feather Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 East Feather Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3648 East Feather Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3648 East Feather Avenue offer parking?
No, 3648 East Feather Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3648 East Feather Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 East Feather Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 East Feather Avenue have a pool?
No, 3648 East Feather Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3648 East Feather Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3648 East Feather Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 East Feather Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 East Feather Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 East Feather Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 East Feather Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

