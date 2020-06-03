3621 East San Pedro Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Gilbert. Big eat in kitchen with center island. Separate formal living and dining room. Tile in all the right places. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Oversized lot with extended covered patio, mature landscaping and pool. * Pool Service Included*. Two car garage. N/S exposure. Close to great schools, shopping, entertainment and freeways.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.