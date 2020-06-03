All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3621 East San Pedro Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3621 East San Pedro Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:32 AM

3621 East San Pedro Avenue

3621 East San Pedro Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3621 East San Pedro Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Carol Rae Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Gilbert. Big eat in kitchen with center island. Separate formal living and dining room. Tile in all the right places. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Oversized lot with extended covered patio, mature landscaping and pool. * Pool Service Included*. Two car garage. N/S exposure. Close to great schools, shopping, entertainment and freeways.

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 East San Pedro Avenue have any available units?
3621 East San Pedro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 East San Pedro Avenue have?
Some of 3621 East San Pedro Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 East San Pedro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3621 East San Pedro Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 East San Pedro Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3621 East San Pedro Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3621 East San Pedro Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3621 East San Pedro Avenue offers parking.
Does 3621 East San Pedro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 East San Pedro Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 East San Pedro Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3621 East San Pedro Avenue has a pool.
Does 3621 East San Pedro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3621 East San Pedro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 East San Pedro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 East San Pedro Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College