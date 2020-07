3617 S Loback Lane 21240827

Amenities

San Tan Ranch Three Bedroom, No pets. Hard to Find. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 3617 S LOBACK LN, Gilbert, AZ 85297,



Subdivision: SAN TAN RANCH,



GORGEOUS SAN TAN RANCH HOME! YOU WON'T BE DISSAPOINTED! SHOWS LIKE A MODEL AND MOVE IN READY! 9FT CEILINGS THRUOUT. BEAUTIFUL ENTRY INTO A NICE SIZED LIVING RM. EAT IN KITCHEN W/ISLAND. OPEN FLR PLN INTO FAMILY ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE & BUILT IN ENT CNTR. CIELING FANS IN TWO ROOMS. TILE IN KITCHEN. VERY NICE MASTER RETREAT W/WALK IN CLOSET, PROFESSIONALY LANDSCAPED BOTH FRNT & BACK W/WATER SYSTEMS. HOME IS IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO NEW SAN TAN FRWY, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. SHOW QUICK. THIS HOME IS TURN KEY AND WON'T LAST. SORRY NO PETS!!!



Cross Streets: Pecos and Higley Directions: E ON PECOS. S ON LOS GATOS. E ON CALASTOGA. S ON CUPATINO. E ON THUNDERHART. S ON ARROYO. N ON LOBACK. HOME IS ON RIGHT.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3762931)