3528 East Constitution Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Gilbert! Tile floors throughout downstairs of home, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and upgrades through out, and is next door a community park!



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1116705?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.