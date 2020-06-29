All apartments in Gilbert
3528 East Constitution Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 3:19 AM

3528 East Constitution Drive

3528 E Constitution Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3528 E Constitution Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Gilbert! Tile floors throughout downstairs of home, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, and upgrades through out, and is next door a community park!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1116705?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 East Constitution Drive have any available units?
3528 East Constitution Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 East Constitution Drive have?
Some of 3528 East Constitution Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 East Constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3528 East Constitution Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 East Constitution Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 East Constitution Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3528 East Constitution Drive offer parking?
No, 3528 East Constitution Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3528 East Constitution Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 East Constitution Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 East Constitution Drive have a pool?
No, 3528 East Constitution Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3528 East Constitution Drive have accessible units?
No, 3528 East Constitution Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 East Constitution Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 East Constitution Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
