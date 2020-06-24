All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3517 E ERIE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3517 E ERIE Street
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:23 AM

3517 E ERIE Street

3517 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3517 East Erie Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath conveniently located Gilbert home. Home includes 20'' tile and wood flooring in all high traffic areas and new carpet upstairs. Large open kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining area, and all stainless appliances. Large master suite features his/hers closets and master bath with soaker tub. This end unit has a larger backyard with a covered patio, grass area and garden. There are 3 community pools, 8 playgrounds with picnic areas, grills, a clubhouse which can be rented out and countless greenbelts throughout. Easy access to the 202 and San Tan Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 E ERIE Street have any available units?
3517 E ERIE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 E ERIE Street have?
Some of 3517 E ERIE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 E ERIE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3517 E ERIE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 E ERIE Street pet-friendly?
No, 3517 E ERIE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3517 E ERIE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3517 E ERIE Street offers parking.
Does 3517 E ERIE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 E ERIE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 E ERIE Street have a pool?
Yes, 3517 E ERIE Street has a pool.
Does 3517 E ERIE Street have accessible units?
No, 3517 E ERIE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 E ERIE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 E ERIE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College