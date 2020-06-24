3517 E ERIE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath conveniently located Gilbert home. Home includes 20'' tile and wood flooring in all high traffic areas and new carpet upstairs. Large open kitchen features granite counters, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, separate dining area, and all stainless appliances. Large master suite features his/hers closets and master bath with soaker tub. This end unit has a larger backyard with a covered patio, grass area and garden. There are 3 community pools, 8 playgrounds with picnic areas, grills, a clubhouse which can be rented out and countless greenbelts throughout. Easy access to the 202 and San Tan Marketplace.