3446 East Mia Lane

Available 11/20. This home is a must see, it is Beautiful! This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home has almost 2200 sq ft of living space on 2 levels. This home is located in the Bridges subdivision in Gilbert and is right next to the park, splash pad and basketball court. The main level has a den at the front of the home perfect for a home office with sliding barn door. The kitchen/living/dining area is open and inviting and looks out on to the grass backyard with a built in Bar and Kegerator! The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets with tile wood look flooring throughout the main level. The upstairs has a loft and master bedroom with balcony and a gorgeous master bath with marble, double sinks and glass shower. Washer/Dryer/Frig included. No pets. 2 year lease Terms: Rent $2200 + $% tpt, Sec Dep $2200, One time set up $150, App fee $55. Qualifications: Income must be 3 x the rent, good credit, good mortgage or rental history.