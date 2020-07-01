All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3446 East Mia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3446 East Mia Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3446 East Mia Lane

3446 East Mia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3446 East Mia Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
Available 11/20. This home is a must see, it is Beautiful! This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home has almost 2200 sq ft of living space on 2 levels. This home is located in the Bridges subdivision in Gilbert and is right next to the park, splash pad and basketball court. The main level has a den at the front of the home perfect for a home office with sliding barn door. The kitchen/living/dining area is open and inviting and looks out on to the grass backyard with a built in Bar and Kegerator! The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets with tile wood look flooring throughout the main level. The upstairs has a loft and master bedroom with balcony and a gorgeous master bath with marble, double sinks and glass shower. Washer/Dryer/Frig included. No pets. 2 year lease Terms: Rent $2200 + $% tpt, Sec Dep $2200, One time set up $150, App fee $55. Qualifications: Income must be 3 x the rent, good credit, good mortgage or rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 East Mia Lane have any available units?
3446 East Mia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3446 East Mia Lane have?
Some of 3446 East Mia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 East Mia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3446 East Mia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 East Mia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3446 East Mia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3446 East Mia Lane offer parking?
No, 3446 East Mia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3446 East Mia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 East Mia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 East Mia Lane have a pool?
No, 3446 East Mia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3446 East Mia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3446 East Mia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 East Mia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 East Mia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College