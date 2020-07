Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

3435 E Riopelle Ave Available 08/07/20 AVAILABLE 8/7/2020!!! - Take advantage of this beautiful home located in the Great Seville Subdivision. Home is conveniently located close to shopping yet far enough away to get out of the hustle and bustle. Home has been beautifully upgraded with beautiful engineered hard wood floors in the main living areas and bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new fixtures and flooring. The master bathroom shower is a haven to relax in after a long day at work. Front and back yard has just enough grass to give the home that nice home appeal yet minimal enough for easy upkeep. You will will not regret calling this one home!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



