Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3349 E FLAMINGO Court
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:09 AM

3349 E FLAMINGO Court

3349 East Flamingo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3349 East Flamingo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Move in ready. Recently renovated. Brand new paint, both inside & out. There is a huge Bonus/Game room that could easily be set up as an in-law suite or separate living area. Carpet in the Bonus/game room, bedrooms & formal living/dining areas. Updated tile in family room, hallway, loft & kitchen. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, living room and formal room. New sod & granite in spacious backyard w/ Pomegranate, Fig, Lemon, & Orange trees. Conveniently located near top rated Gilbert schools, San Tan Mall, shopping plazas freeway and the Strand, a new 25-acre Gilbert mega-water park that is coming in 2020. All of the appliances are included. Also for sale on MLS # 5945583

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 E FLAMINGO Court have any available units?
3349 E FLAMINGO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3349 E FLAMINGO Court have?
Some of 3349 E FLAMINGO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3349 E FLAMINGO Court currently offering any rent specials?
3349 E FLAMINGO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 E FLAMINGO Court pet-friendly?
No, 3349 E FLAMINGO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3349 E FLAMINGO Court offer parking?
Yes, 3349 E FLAMINGO Court offers parking.
Does 3349 E FLAMINGO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 E FLAMINGO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 E FLAMINGO Court have a pool?
No, 3349 E FLAMINGO Court does not have a pool.
Does 3349 E FLAMINGO Court have accessible units?
No, 3349 E FLAMINGO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 E FLAMINGO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3349 E FLAMINGO Court has units with dishwashers.
