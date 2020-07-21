3349 E FLAMINGO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Move in ready. Recently renovated. Brand new paint, both inside & out. There is a huge Bonus/Game room that could easily be set up as an in-law suite or separate living area. Carpet in the Bonus/game room, bedrooms & formal living/dining areas. Updated tile in family room, hallway, loft & kitchen. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, living room and formal room. New sod & granite in spacious backyard w/ Pomegranate, Fig, Lemon, & Orange trees. Conveniently located near top rated Gilbert schools, San Tan Mall, shopping plazas freeway and the Strand, a new 25-acre Gilbert mega-water park that is coming in 2020. All of the appliances are included. Also for sale on MLS # 5945583