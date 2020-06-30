All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:35 AM

3336 E Mayberry Ave

3336 East Mayberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3336 East Mayberry Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
incredible home in excellent condition with an immaculate backyard perfect for entertaining. Home features a raised ceiling formal living room, double sided gas fireplace, wood shutters throughout, spacious eat in kitchen with multiple bar seating, gas stove, plenty of storage & counter space. 3 car extended length garage with built in storage, epoxy flooring & utility door. Landscaping has been meticulously maintained with green grass in the backyard, apricot & queen palm trees. Pavers continue from covered patio to Jacuzzi, custom built-in BBQ with eat at bar, fire pit area with custom benches & large raised gardens. Now water heater. Pride of ownership shows!

Show: Lockbox
Pets: Yes
Pet Fee: Monthly Pet-Rent $30

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 E Mayberry Ave have any available units?
3336 E Mayberry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 E Mayberry Ave have?
Some of 3336 E Mayberry Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 E Mayberry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3336 E Mayberry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 E Mayberry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3336 E Mayberry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3336 E Mayberry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3336 E Mayberry Ave offers parking.
Does 3336 E Mayberry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 E Mayberry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 E Mayberry Ave have a pool?
No, 3336 E Mayberry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3336 E Mayberry Ave have accessible units?
No, 3336 E Mayberry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 E Mayberry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 E Mayberry Ave has units with dishwashers.

