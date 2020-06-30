3336 E Mayberry Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub

incredible home in excellent condition with an immaculate backyard perfect for entertaining. Home features a raised ceiling formal living room, double sided gas fireplace, wood shutters throughout, spacious eat in kitchen with multiple bar seating, gas stove, plenty of storage & counter space. 3 car extended length garage with built in storage, epoxy flooring & utility door. Landscaping has been meticulously maintained with green grass in the backyard, apricot & queen palm trees. Pavers continue from covered patio to Jacuzzi, custom built-in BBQ with eat at bar, fire pit area with custom benches & large raised gardens. Now water heater. Pride of ownership shows!



Show: Lockbox

Pets: Yes

Pet Fee: Monthly Pet-Rent $30



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.