Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Popular ''Palomino'' model. All new carpet!! Be the first to live in this open floorplan home that has the kitchen overlooking the Greatroom. Tile throughout except in bedrooms. 2'' wood blinds, low maintenance front yard and grass backyard. Great location to both the I-60 and 202 freeways. Please note that tenant is responsible for paying the 1.5% city tax as is customary and the Earnest Deposit applies to the Security Deposit at move in. NO PETS