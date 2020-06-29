All apartments in Gilbert
3232 E STANFORD Avenue
3232 E STANFORD Avenue

3232 East Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3232 East Stanford Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. BRAND NEW PAINT & CARPET. VERY NEAT & CLEAN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have any available units?
3232 E STANFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have?
Some of 3232 E STANFORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 E STANFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3232 E STANFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 E STANFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
