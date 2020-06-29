Rent Calculator
3232 E STANFORD Avenue
3232 East Stanford Avenue
·
Location
3232 East Stanford Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. BRAND NEW PAINT & CARPET. VERY NEAT & CLEAN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have any available units?
3232 E STANFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have?
Some of 3232 E STANFORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3232 E STANFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3232 E STANFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 E STANFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 E STANFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 E STANFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
