Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Property in Downtown Gilbert!!! Great Floorplan! Totally remodeled!! 3 bedrooms + den with door, easily can be 4 bedroom or office, 2 1/2 bathrooms!! Huge Laundry Room!!! your dream Kitchen!!! Living Rooms and backyard. everything id ready for You!!! Walking distance to Downtown Gilbert, Restaurant, Amenities, entertainment!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.