Gilbert, AZ
2855 E Tulsa St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

2855 E Tulsa St

2855 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2855 East Tulsa Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Crossroads

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2855 E Tulsa St Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - Come and see this lovely 3 bed, 2 bath property now for rent in Gilbert! Featuring grassy landscaping, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, dining and living area, and designer paint throughout, you simply won't believe your eyes! The fabulous kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry, matching appliances, track lighting, and a charming breakfast bar. Inside the beautiful master bedroom you will find a full bath along with a spacious walk-in closet. The expansive backyard has room for a pool and includes a covered patio and paved seating area perfect for spending time with friends and family! Homes this great never last long, hurry and schedule a showing today!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4105050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 E Tulsa St have any available units?
2855 E Tulsa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 E Tulsa St have?
Some of 2855 E Tulsa St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 E Tulsa St currently offering any rent specials?
2855 E Tulsa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 E Tulsa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 E Tulsa St is pet friendly.
Does 2855 E Tulsa St offer parking?
Yes, 2855 E Tulsa St offers parking.
Does 2855 E Tulsa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 E Tulsa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 E Tulsa St have a pool?
Yes, 2855 E Tulsa St has a pool.
Does 2855 E Tulsa St have accessible units?
No, 2855 E Tulsa St does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 E Tulsa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 E Tulsa St does not have units with dishwashers.

