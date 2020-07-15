All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2854 E Megan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2854 E Megan Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

2854 E Megan Street

2854 East Megan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2854 East Megan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Gilbert home. This home features a number of upgrades including tile throughout the downstairs, upgraded window blinds, neutral paint, ceiling fans throughout and neutral carpeting upstairs. The spacious kitchen includes extra counter and cabinet space and all appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. The master bedroom is located upstairs and features a nicely sized master bathroom with double closets, glass door shower and double sinks. The backyard is fenced with synthetic grass and covered patio. The community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 E Megan Street have any available units?
2854 E Megan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2854 E Megan Street have?
Some of 2854 E Megan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 E Megan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2854 E Megan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 E Megan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2854 E Megan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2854 E Megan Street offer parking?
Yes, 2854 E Megan Street offers parking.
Does 2854 E Megan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 E Megan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 E Megan Street have a pool?
Yes, 2854 E Megan Street has a pool.
Does 2854 E Megan Street have accessible units?
No, 2854 E Megan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 E Megan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2854 E Megan Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College