2854 E Megan Street

No Application Fees! Conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Gilbert home. This home features a number of upgrades including tile throughout the downstairs, upgraded window blinds, neutral paint, ceiling fans throughout and neutral carpeting upstairs. The spacious kitchen includes extra counter and cabinet space and all appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. The master bedroom is located upstairs and features a nicely sized master bathroom with double closets, glass door shower and double sinks. The backyard is fenced with synthetic grass and covered patio. The community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.