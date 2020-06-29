All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:28 PM

2720 South Portland Avenue

2720 South Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2720 South Portland Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Vincenz

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Gilbert with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3400 square feet located at Pecos and Greenfield in the Cove at Vincez. This two level home features a dramatic entry, carpet and tile throughout, large living areas, lots of windows, formal dining area, eat in kitchen with island and bar seating, separate shower and full roman tub in master bathroom, fenced in back yard with covered patio. Landscaping service is included in the rent.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 South Portland Avenue have any available units?
2720 South Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2720 South Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2720 South Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 South Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 South Portland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2720 South Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2720 South Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2720 South Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 South Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 South Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2720 South Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2720 South Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2720 South Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 South Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 South Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 South Portland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 South Portland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
