2720 South Portland Avenue

Home for rent in Gilbert with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3400 square feet located at Pecos and Greenfield in the Cove at Vincez. This two level home features a dramatic entry, carpet and tile throughout, large living areas, lots of windows, formal dining area, eat in kitchen with island and bar seating, separate shower and full roman tub in master bathroom, fenced in back yard with covered patio. Landscaping service is included in the rent.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

