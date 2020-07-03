2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Sitting on a premium oversized cul-de-sac lot, this completely remodeled, move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in 2012 SqFtwith an open great room floor plan and guest house. The kitchen is beautifully designed and features an abundance of white maple cabinetry with crownmolding, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances and large center island with breakfast bar & farmhouse sink. Sliding doors lead out fromthe great room to a huge backyard complete with a fenced heated pool with in-floor cleaning & spillover spa, full-length covered patio withceiling fans, side yard with storage shed & additional detached fully-finished room/guest quarters with mini-split A/C, electrical sub-panel,internet/tv hookups, perfect for a pool house or home office. The master has double door entry, private exit to the backyard and a luxurious bath with dual sink vanity, tiled shower with multiple shower heads & bench seating, as well as a spacious walk-in closet. Other features include a 3 car garage with service door, expanded driveway with RV gate and slab, upper/lower laundry room cabinets & utility sink, wood-looking tile floors throughout, custom two-tone paint, plantation shutters, water softener, R/O system, front security door & much more! Great location with easy access to the 60. This one won't last long!