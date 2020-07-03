All apartments in Gilbert
2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive

2707 East Santa Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2707 East Santa Rosa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Sitting on a premium oversized cul-de-sac lot, this completely remodeled, move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in 2012 SqFtwith an open great room floor plan and guest house. The kitchen is beautifully designed and features an abundance of white maple cabinetry with crownmolding, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances and large center island with breakfast bar & farmhouse sink. Sliding doors lead out fromthe great room to a huge backyard complete with a fenced heated pool with in-floor cleaning & spillover spa, full-length covered patio withceiling fans, side yard with storage shed & additional detached fully-finished room/guest quarters with mini-split A/C, electrical sub-panel,internet/tv hookups, perfect for a pool house or home office. The master has double door entry, private exit to the backyard and a luxurious bath with dual sink vanity, tiled shower with multiple shower heads & bench seating, as well as a spacious walk-in closet. Other features include a 3 car garage with service door, expanded driveway with RV gate and slab, upper/lower laundry room cabinets & utility sink, wood-looking tile floors throughout, custom two-tone paint, plantation shutters, water softener, R/O system, front security door & much more! Great location with easy access to the 60. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive have any available units?
2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive have?
Some of 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive offers parking.
Does 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive has a pool.
Does 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 E SANTA ROSA Drive has units with dishwashers.

