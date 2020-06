Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage internet access

This beautifully furnished, UTILITIES & INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT, COTTAGE STYLE home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it has to offer w upgraded appliances and a great eat-in kitchen. A large island for visiting. Spacious living areas w/ furniture that is comfortable & relaxing where everyone can eat together. Come be the King and Queen in the Master Suite with large garden tub and shower. The other bedrooms provide privacy for everyone. The backyard patio enjoys the lush landscaping with humming birds that visit regularly. Enjoy a walk in the neighborhood that has basketball courts, kids parks & lakes. Close to San Tan shopping and dining. Come live like you were royalty. You deserve it!