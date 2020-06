Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with great curb appeal on a corner lot. Grass front and back. Open floor concept, the kitchen features a large Island, pantry and tons of cabinet space. Master bedroom features on suite with double sinks, separate tub and shower and closet. Close to Gilbert town Square for dinner and a movie, Shopping and Life Time Fitness. No Cats!!! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 45.00 prior to move in.