2484 E Kent Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Gilbert at Greenfield and Warner in Greenfield Lakes. With 1433 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room and spacious kitchen. Other amenities include washer, dryer, fridge, microwave and ceiling fans. Neutral paint, carpet and tile in all the right places. Low maintenance yard. Nice neighborhood close to shopping, Costco, and the loop 202. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. 5% tax and admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $400 non-refundable fee + $1425 refundable deposit due prior to move in. Sorry No Pets Allowed