Last updated November 8 2019 at 4:59 PM

2484 E Kent Avenue

2484 East Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2484 East Kent Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Greenfield Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Gilbert at Greenfield and Warner in Greenfield Lakes. With 1433 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room and spacious kitchen. Other amenities include washer, dryer, fridge, microwave and ceiling fans. Neutral paint, carpet and tile in all the right places. Low maintenance yard. Nice neighborhood close to shopping, Costco, and the loop 202. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. 5% tax and admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $400 non-refundable fee + $1425 refundable deposit due prior to move in. Sorry No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2484 E Kent Avenue have any available units?
2484 E Kent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2484 E Kent Avenue have?
Some of 2484 E Kent Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2484 E Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2484 E Kent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2484 E Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2484 E Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2484 E Kent Avenue offer parking?
No, 2484 E Kent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2484 E Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2484 E Kent Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2484 E Kent Avenue have a pool?
No, 2484 E Kent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2484 E Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2484 E Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2484 E Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2484 E Kent Avenue has units with dishwashers.
