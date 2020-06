Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home located in the new neighborhood, Bungalows at Cooley Station. This neighborhood is close to everything, Santan Village, Shopping Restaurants access to the 202. Higley and Williams Field High schools,This area is booming with new churches, schools, shopping and restaurants. Practically new with stainless steal appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops, tons of storage space, tech center, huge loft upstairs and beautiful paver patio make this house one to jump on.