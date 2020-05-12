2074 E DIAS Drive

Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Must see this beautiful, spacious and bright home in prestigious Val Vista Lakes ** Tile entry leads to large living room with wood floors ** Family room boasts rock fireplace ** Kitchen features all stainless appliances plus built-in microwave ** Separate shower and tub in master suite with walk in closet and balcony overlooking yard ** Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets ** Large yard with plush grassy play area, lemon and grapefruit trees and covered patio ** All this plus shutters, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and much more ** Lake community includes heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, lagoon beach, tennis courts, workout room, weight room, racquetball courts and walking paths ** Fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking,sailing and boating