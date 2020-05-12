All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2074 E DIAS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2074 E DIAS Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:51 PM

2074 E DIAS Drive

2074 East Dias Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2074 East Dias Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Must see this beautiful, spacious and bright home in prestigious Val Vista Lakes ** Tile entry leads to large living room with wood floors ** Family room boasts rock fireplace ** Kitchen features all stainless appliances plus built-in microwave ** Separate shower and tub in master suite with walk in closet and balcony overlooking yard ** Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets ** Large yard with plush grassy play area, lemon and grapefruit trees and covered patio ** All this plus shutters, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and much more ** Lake community includes heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, lagoon beach, tennis courts, workout room, weight room, racquetball courts and walking paths ** Fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking,sailing and boating

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 E DIAS Drive have any available units?
2074 E DIAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2074 E DIAS Drive have?
Some of 2074 E DIAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 E DIAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2074 E DIAS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 E DIAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2074 E DIAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2074 E DIAS Drive offer parking?
No, 2074 E DIAS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2074 E DIAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2074 E DIAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 E DIAS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2074 E DIAS Drive has a pool.
Does 2074 E DIAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2074 E DIAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 E DIAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2074 E DIAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College