2074 E DIAS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court tennis court

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Must see this beautiful, spacious and bright home in prestigious Val Vista Lakes ** Tile entry leads to large living room with wood floors ** Family room boasts rock fireplace ** Kitchen features all stainless appliances plus built-in microwave ** Separate shower and tub in master suite with walk in closet and balcony overlooking yard ** Both secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets ** Large yard with plush grassy play area, lemon and grapefruit trees and covered patio ** All this plus shutters, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and much more ** Lake community includes heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, lagoon beach, tennis courts, workout room, weight room, racquetball courts and walking paths ** Fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking,sailing and boating