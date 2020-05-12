All apartments in Gilbert
2069 E. Mallard Ct

2069 East Mallard Court · No Longer Available
Location

2069 East Mallard Court, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2069 E. Mallard Ct Available 03/16/20 AVAILABLE 3/16/20!!! - Castaway Bay in Val Vista Lakes! Single level, three bedroom, two bath, great room floorplan, on a cul-de-sac lot across from a greenbelt. Desirable gated community close to all local amenities! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2306542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 E. Mallard Ct have any available units?
2069 E. Mallard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 2069 E. Mallard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2069 E. Mallard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 E. Mallard Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2069 E. Mallard Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2069 E. Mallard Ct offer parking?
No, 2069 E. Mallard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2069 E. Mallard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2069 E. Mallard Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 E. Mallard Ct have a pool?
No, 2069 E. Mallard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2069 E. Mallard Ct have accessible units?
No, 2069 E. Mallard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 E. Mallard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2069 E. Mallard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 E. Mallard Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2069 E. Mallard Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

