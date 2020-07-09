All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2056 E Saratoga St

2056 East Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

2056 East Saratoga Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Finley Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Finley Farms Entertainment Home! - Attractive Finley Farms home that has been very well maintained inside & outside & an entertainer's dream backyard! Wonderful great room open layout with an open kitchen featuring lots of cabinets & countertop space, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances & a nice dining area. The master bedroom is large enough for a king bed to fit comfortably & features a large closet with TONS of storage, barn door for privacy, large shower/tub & private bathroom! You'll enjoy a low maintenance backyard with artificial turf, upgraded landscaping, pebbletec pool, shade structure & there is plenty of room for all of the family or entertaining! Close to schools, grocery stores & parks

Rent is $1800 + City Tax of 1.5% ($27) = $1827/month
Refundable Security Deposit $1800
Refundable Cleaning Deposit $200

Dog is allowed with Lessor Approval & Requires an additional $200 security deposit.

Tenant responsible for utilities which includes SRP, SW Gas & City of Chandler for water/sewer/trash.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5803714)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 E Saratoga St have any available units?
2056 E Saratoga St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2056 E Saratoga St have?
Some of 2056 E Saratoga St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 E Saratoga St currently offering any rent specials?
2056 E Saratoga St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 E Saratoga St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2056 E Saratoga St is pet friendly.
Does 2056 E Saratoga St offer parking?
No, 2056 E Saratoga St does not offer parking.
Does 2056 E Saratoga St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 E Saratoga St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 E Saratoga St have a pool?
Yes, 2056 E Saratoga St has a pool.
Does 2056 E Saratoga St have accessible units?
No, 2056 E Saratoga St does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 E Saratoga St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 E Saratoga St does not have units with dishwashers.

