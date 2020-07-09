2056 E Saratoga St

Amenities

Finley Farms Entertainment Home! - Attractive Finley Farms home that has been very well maintained inside & outside & an entertainer's dream backyard! Wonderful great room open layout with an open kitchen featuring lots of cabinets & countertop space, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances & a nice dining area. The master bedroom is large enough for a king bed to fit comfortably & features a large closet with TONS of storage, barn door for privacy, large shower/tub & private bathroom! You'll enjoy a low maintenance backyard with artificial turf, upgraded landscaping, pebbletec pool, shade structure & there is plenty of room for all of the family or entertaining! Close to schools, grocery stores & parks



Rent is $1800 + City Tax of 1.5% ($27) = $1827/month

Refundable Security Deposit $1800

Refundable Cleaning Deposit $200



Dog is allowed with Lessor Approval & Requires an additional $200 security deposit.



Tenant responsible for utilities which includes SRP, SW Gas & City of Chandler for water/sewer/trash.



No Cats Allowed



