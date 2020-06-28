All apartments in Gilbert
2044 E Stacey Road

2044 E Stacey Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2044 E Stacey Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Felty Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
New Home, complete and ready for move-in. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den is nicely appointed with Alder Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, and Granite Countertops. This great room home has all the extras including central vacuum, security system, surround sound speaker package, 16 SEER ac unit, upgraded insulation, 2 tone paint, RO system, window coverings, refrigerator, washer and dryer. INCENTIVE OFFER - take advantage of this special move-in package: Receive a free Front Load Washer & Dryer, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds. Community amenities include a spacious 10,000 square foot clubhouse which showcases a State of the Art Fitness Facility, Aerobic Studio, Locker Rooms, a Large Chef's Kitchen, and an Indoor- Outdoor Fireplace Sitting Area. The More...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 E Stacey Road have any available units?
2044 E Stacey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 E Stacey Road have?
Some of 2044 E Stacey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 E Stacey Road currently offering any rent specials?
2044 E Stacey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 E Stacey Road pet-friendly?
No, 2044 E Stacey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2044 E Stacey Road offer parking?
Yes, 2044 E Stacey Road offers parking.
Does 2044 E Stacey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2044 E Stacey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 E Stacey Road have a pool?
No, 2044 E Stacey Road does not have a pool.
Does 2044 E Stacey Road have accessible units?
No, 2044 E Stacey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 E Stacey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 E Stacey Road has units with dishwashers.
