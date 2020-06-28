2044 E Stacey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage

New Home, complete and ready for move-in. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den is nicely appointed with Alder Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, and Granite Countertops. This great room home has all the extras including central vacuum, security system, surround sound speaker package, 16 SEER ac unit, upgraded insulation, 2 tone paint, RO system, window coverings, refrigerator, washer and dryer. INCENTIVE OFFER - take advantage of this special move-in package: Receive a free Front Load Washer & Dryer, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds. Community amenities include a spacious 10,000 square foot clubhouse which showcases a State of the Art Fitness Facility, Aerobic Studio, Locker Rooms, a Large Chef's Kitchen, and an Indoor- Outdoor Fireplace Sitting Area. The More...