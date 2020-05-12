All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2020 E CLIPPER Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2020 E CLIPPER Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

2020 E CLIPPER Lane

2020 East Clipper Lane · (602) 619-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2020 East Clipper Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Gilbert, AZ furnished rental home at Regatta in Val Vista Lakes. This resort style gated waterfront home offers an amazing setting for your next get away. Beautifully appointed and fully equipped for entertaining and relaxing with premium lake views. Master suite complete with sitting deck and new spa bath. Multiple guest room set ups and ample living areas. Optional Club Access with tennis, racquetball, heated pool and spa, cardio and weight room. The gorgeous Val Vista Lakes community offers walking/biking paths, parks, great access to shopping, restaurants and quick .5 mile commute to the US 60. Near MD Anderson Cancer Center, Banner Gateway Medical, Boeing and Superstition Springs. Fee includes water, electric, cable, WiFi and landscape maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 E CLIPPER Lane have any available units?
2020 E CLIPPER Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 E CLIPPER Lane have?
Some of 2020 E CLIPPER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 E CLIPPER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2020 E CLIPPER Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 E CLIPPER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2020 E CLIPPER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2020 E CLIPPER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2020 E CLIPPER Lane does offer parking.
Does 2020 E CLIPPER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 E CLIPPER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 E CLIPPER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2020 E CLIPPER Lane has a pool.
Does 2020 E CLIPPER Lane have accessible units?
No, 2020 E CLIPPER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 E CLIPPER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 E CLIPPER Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2020 E CLIPPER Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity