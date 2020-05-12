2020 E CLIPPER Lane

Amenities

Gilbert, AZ furnished rental home at Regatta in Val Vista Lakes. This resort style gated waterfront home offers an amazing setting for your next get away. Beautifully appointed and fully equipped for entertaining and relaxing with premium lake views. Master suite complete with sitting deck and new spa bath. Multiple guest room set ups and ample living areas. Optional Club Access with tennis, racquetball, heated pool and spa, cardio and weight room. The gorgeous Val Vista Lakes community offers walking/biking paths, parks, great access to shopping, restaurants and quick .5 mile commute to the US 60. Near MD Anderson Cancer Center, Banner Gateway Medical, Boeing and Superstition Springs. Fee includes water, electric, cable, WiFi and landscape maintenance.