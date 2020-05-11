All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 29 2019

200 W Smoke Tree Rd

200 West Smoke Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

200 West Smoke Tree Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07e54d902f ----
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath with additional den. Beautiful fresh gray paint, plush carpets, granite counters, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Master has large walk-in closet and jetted garden tub with separate shower. Backyard features a refreshing pool that can be heated in the cooler months, covered patio, low maintenance landscape, and garden boxes for your green thumb! Pool service is included! **Sorry, no cats please**

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W Smoke Tree Rd have any available units?
200 W Smoke Tree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 W Smoke Tree Rd have?
Some of 200 W Smoke Tree Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W Smoke Tree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
200 W Smoke Tree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W Smoke Tree Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 W Smoke Tree Rd is pet friendly.
Does 200 W Smoke Tree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 200 W Smoke Tree Rd offers parking.
Does 200 W Smoke Tree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 W Smoke Tree Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W Smoke Tree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 200 W Smoke Tree Rd has a pool.
Does 200 W Smoke Tree Rd have accessible units?
No, 200 W Smoke Tree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W Smoke Tree Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W Smoke Tree Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

