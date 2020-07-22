All apartments in Gilbert
199 W Shannon St
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:47 AM

199 W Shannon St

199 West Shannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

199 West Shannon Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Rancho del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Please contact Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com for more information or to schedule a time to view this great home!

Lovely 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home located in Rancho del Verde near Gilbert and Ray Rd. Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, breakfast nook, bathrooms and laundry. Carpet in living room, family room and all bedrooms.

Island kitchen with Corian counters, built-in microwave, and refrigerator included! Family room with fireplace opens to kitchen. Separate living / dining room.

Master bedroom features bay window, walk-in closet, and master bathroom with two sinks.

Storage cabinets in laundry room and garage. Great backyard with covered patio, grass and shade trees. Community features a huge park with playground, picnic ramadas, volleyball court and basketball court!

Available as a one year lease with $1,500 security deposit. Please contact Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com for more information or to schedule a time to view this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 W Shannon St have any available units?
199 W Shannon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 W Shannon St have?
Some of 199 W Shannon St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 W Shannon St currently offering any rent specials?
199 W Shannon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 W Shannon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 W Shannon St is pet friendly.
Does 199 W Shannon St offer parking?
Yes, 199 W Shannon St offers parking.
Does 199 W Shannon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 W Shannon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 W Shannon St have a pool?
No, 199 W Shannon St does not have a pool.
Does 199 W Shannon St have accessible units?
No, 199 W Shannon St does not have accessible units.
Does 199 W Shannon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 W Shannon St has units with dishwashers.
