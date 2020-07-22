199 W Shannon St

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home located in Rancho del Verde near Gilbert and Ray Rd. Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen, breakfast nook, bathrooms and laundry. Carpet in living room, family room and all bedrooms.



Island kitchen with Corian counters, built-in microwave, and refrigerator included! Family room with fireplace opens to kitchen. Separate living / dining room.



Master bedroom features bay window, walk-in closet, and master bathroom with two sinks.



Storage cabinets in laundry room and garage. Great backyard with covered patio, grass and shade trees. Community features a huge park with playground, picnic ramadas, volleyball court and basketball court!



Available as a one year lease with $1,500 security deposit. Please contact Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com for more information or to schedule a time to view this great home!