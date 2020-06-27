Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1953 E Oxford Lane Available 07/16/19 Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in gated community in Gilbert close to San Tan Mall with community pool! - Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert close to San Tan Mall with community pool! This home has so much to offer - bedroom and half bath down stairs, newer paint throughout, blinds, large open great room, upgraded flooring, and upstairs laundry area. The spacious kitchen includes a refrigerator, recessed lighting, dining area, pantry, and lots of cabinets/counters. The community is gated, close to San Tan Mall, close to shopping and dining, and has easy access to the 202 freeway. Your clients will LOVE this home.



