1953 E Oxford Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1953 E Oxford Lane

1953 East Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1953 East Oxford Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1953 E Oxford Lane Available 07/16/19 Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in gated community in Gilbert close to San Tan Mall with community pool! - Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert close to San Tan Mall with community pool! This home has so much to offer - bedroom and half bath down stairs, newer paint throughout, blinds, large open great room, upgraded flooring, and upstairs laundry area. The spacious kitchen includes a refrigerator, recessed lighting, dining area, pantry, and lots of cabinets/counters. The community is gated, close to San Tan Mall, close to shopping and dining, and has easy access to the 202 freeway. Your clients will LOVE this home.

(RLNE2207042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 E Oxford Lane have any available units?
1953 E Oxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 E Oxford Lane have?
Some of 1953 E Oxford Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 E Oxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1953 E Oxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 E Oxford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 E Oxford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1953 E Oxford Lane offer parking?
No, 1953 E Oxford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1953 E Oxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 E Oxford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 E Oxford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1953 E Oxford Lane has a pool.
Does 1953 E Oxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 1953 E Oxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 E Oxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 E Oxford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
