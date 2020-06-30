All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

1889 South Colt Drive

1889 South Colt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1889 South Colt Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is waiting for you. Featuring two master bedrooms, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar. Community features, community pool and playground.

Pets are subject to owner approval.

Home is subject to 1.75% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.
Applications found at https://betterchoicemanagement.com/rentals/ ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 South Colt Drive have any available units?
1889 South Colt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 1889 South Colt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1889 South Colt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 South Colt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1889 South Colt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1889 South Colt Drive offer parking?
No, 1889 South Colt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1889 South Colt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1889 South Colt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 South Colt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1889 South Colt Drive has a pool.
Does 1889 South Colt Drive have accessible units?
No, 1889 South Colt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 South Colt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1889 South Colt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 South Colt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1889 South Colt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
