1889 South Colt Drive

Amenities

pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is waiting for you. Featuring two master bedrooms, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar. Community features, community pool and playground.



Pets are subject to owner approval.



Home is subject to 1.75% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at https://betterchoicemanagement.com/rentals/ ''Find A Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.