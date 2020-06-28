1874 E MERLOT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

First time Rental. Pride of ownership shows throughout this well maintained, technologically optimized and aesthetically upgraded home. Perfect floor plan has 4 beds, den and Loft, large picture windows overlooking professionally designed lush backyard, large covered patio extending the whole length of the back of the home, blinds, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, extensive tile througout traffic areas. Nest thermostats, Z wave dimmer switches, LED lights throughout the home, smart switch front lights, 50 amp port set up for electric car charging, Motion sensor based LED lights above garage which are powered by solar. Most of these can be controlled by smart phone and Alexa. All applicances are included. Kitchen has smart sensor faucet. Close to 202 and Hunt Highway. Must see home.