Gilbert, AZ
1874 E MERLOT Street
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

1874 E MERLOT Street

1874 East Merlot Street · No Longer Available
Location

1874 East Merlot Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First time Rental. Pride of ownership shows throughout this well maintained, technologically optimized and aesthetically upgraded home. Perfect floor plan has 4 beds, den and Loft, large picture windows overlooking professionally designed lush backyard, large covered patio extending the whole length of the back of the home, blinds, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, extensive tile througout traffic areas. Nest thermostats, Z wave dimmer switches, LED lights throughout the home, smart switch front lights, 50 amp port set up for electric car charging, Motion sensor based LED lights above garage which are powered by solar. Most of these can be controlled by smart phone and Alexa. All applicances are included. Kitchen has smart sensor faucet. Close to 202 and Hunt Highway. Must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 E MERLOT Street have any available units?
1874 E MERLOT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 E MERLOT Street have?
Some of 1874 E MERLOT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 E MERLOT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1874 E MERLOT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 E MERLOT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1874 E MERLOT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1874 E MERLOT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1874 E MERLOT Street offers parking.
Does 1874 E MERLOT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1874 E MERLOT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 E MERLOT Street have a pool?
No, 1874 E MERLOT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1874 E MERLOT Street have accessible units?
No, 1874 E MERLOT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 E MERLOT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 E MERLOT Street has units with dishwashers.
