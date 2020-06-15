1769 S Buchanan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Don't miss out on a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home. This home has a number of upgrades which includes ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, wood laminate flooring in two bedrooms and separate living and dining rooms. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, separate dining nook, refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Larger master suite features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Professionally landscaped front and back yards with grass and mature plants. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and the 202 freeway.