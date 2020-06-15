1769 S Buchanan Street

Amenities
No Application Fees! Don't miss out on a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home. This home has a number of upgrades which includes ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, wood laminate flooring in two bedrooms and separate living and dining rooms. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, separate dining nook, refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Larger master suite features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Professionally landscaped front and back yards with grass and mature plants. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and the 202 freeway.