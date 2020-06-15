All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 4 2020 at 10:50 AM

1769 S Buchanan Street

1769 South Buchanan Street · (480) 626-4062
Location

1769 South Buchanan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Don't miss out on a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home. This home has a number of upgrades which includes ceiling fans throughout, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, wood laminate flooring in two bedrooms and separate living and dining rooms. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, separate dining nook, refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Larger master suite features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Professionally landscaped front and back yards with grass and mature plants. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and the 202 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 S Buchanan Street have any available units?
1769 S Buchanan Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1769 S Buchanan Street have?
Some of 1769 S Buchanan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 S Buchanan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1769 S Buchanan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 S Buchanan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1769 S Buchanan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1769 S Buchanan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1769 S Buchanan Street does offer parking.
Does 1769 S Buchanan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 S Buchanan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 S Buchanan Street have a pool?
No, 1769 S Buchanan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1769 S Buchanan Street have accessible units?
No, 1769 S Buchanan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 S Buchanan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1769 S Buchanan Street has units with dishwashers.
