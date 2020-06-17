All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1723 East Dogwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1723 East Dogwood Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:33 PM

1723 East Dogwood Lane

1723 East Dogwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1723 East Dogwood Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Gorgeous 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Brand New, in Val Vista Classics at San Tan Village. This home features new stainless steel kitchen, large living/dining area with tons of natural lighting! The kitchen is easy to entertain in with a large island and living area right off the kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs featuring a large master bedroom. All fixtures and flooring have been upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage - Come and see this gem before it's too late! Direct access to Route 202, SanTan Village Shops and Restaurants and many amenities.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 East Dogwood Lane have any available units?
1723 East Dogwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 East Dogwood Lane have?
Some of 1723 East Dogwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 East Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1723 East Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 East Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 East Dogwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1723 East Dogwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1723 East Dogwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1723 East Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 East Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 East Dogwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1723 East Dogwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1723 East Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1723 East Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 East Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 East Dogwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College