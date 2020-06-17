1723 East Dogwood Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Gorgeous 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Brand New, in Val Vista Classics at San Tan Village. This home features new stainless steel kitchen, large living/dining area with tons of natural lighting! The kitchen is easy to entertain in with a large island and living area right off the kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs featuring a large master bedroom. All fixtures and flooring have been upgraded. 2 Car Attached Garage - Come and see this gem before it's too late! Direct access to Route 202, SanTan Village Shops and Restaurants and many amenities.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.