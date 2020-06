Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fantastic opportunity to live and be close to Gilbert's Famous Restaurant Row. This townhome is in a prime location within the complex, facing greenbelt and near community pool. The home is spacious and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Located downstairs is an open living/dining space and family room off the kitchen with fireplace. Laundry and half bathroom located downstairs as well. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home has brand new paint and carpet throughout. Just ready for you!!