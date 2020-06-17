All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE

1673 East Nightingale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1673 East Nightingale Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in convenient Gilbert location! - Exceptional home in gated community of San Tan Estates. Beautiful split floor plan with large kitchen featuring staggered cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Huge great room and many designer features. Pebble tech pool with beach step and rock water feature, tons of travertine, pavers and large covered patio with built in BBQ, outdoor TV, plantation shutters, diagonal 20" tile and much more. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home** No pets allowed in pool. Outdoor TV conveys with property however owner is not responsible for repairs or service. ONLY PETS UNDER 10 LBS. TO BE CONSIDERED.

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2756876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE have any available units?
1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE have?
Some of 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE offer parking?
No, 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE has a pool.
Does 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1673 E NIGHTINGALE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College