1580 North Racine Court

Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Gilbert Rental Just Minutes from Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment all with Quick Access to the US-60 Freeway and Beyond! Interior Features Split Floorplan with Formal Entry, Great Room, Open Kitchen with Island, Breakfast Nook with Exit to Patio, Full Hall Bathroom, Huge Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.