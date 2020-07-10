All apartments in Gilbert
1575 E JASPER Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1575 E JASPER Court

1575 East Jasper Court · No Longer Available
Location

1575 East Jasper Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New carpet pending. Cul-de-sac 3 bedroom PLUS a downstairs den/office with double doors, eat-in kitchen w/Refrigerator provided. Covered patio, nice size yard with grass and mature landscaping. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. No smoking allowed inside the home. Tenant required to carry a renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays one-time new lease $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Property has a 'no pets' policy if new carpet is installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 E JASPER Court have any available units?
1575 E JASPER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 E JASPER Court have?
Some of 1575 E JASPER Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 E JASPER Court currently offering any rent specials?
1575 E JASPER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 E JASPER Court pet-friendly?
No, 1575 E JASPER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1575 E JASPER Court offer parking?
Yes, 1575 E JASPER Court offers parking.
Does 1575 E JASPER Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 E JASPER Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 E JASPER Court have a pool?
No, 1575 E JASPER Court does not have a pool.
Does 1575 E JASPER Court have accessible units?
No, 1575 E JASPER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 E JASPER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 E JASPER Court has units with dishwashers.

