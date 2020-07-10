1575 E JASPER Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

New carpet pending. Cul-de-sac 3 bedroom PLUS a downstairs den/office with double doors, eat-in kitchen w/Refrigerator provided. Covered patio, nice size yard with grass and mature landscaping. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. No smoking allowed inside the home. Tenant required to carry a renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays one-time new lease $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives and $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Property has a 'no pets' policy if new carpet is installed.