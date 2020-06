Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home in the heart of Gilbert. With-in walking distance to old town Gilbert and restaurants. Newer neighborhood with community pool, and shady streets. One of the few houses in the neighborhood not attached to your neighbor. Hard wood floors upstairs, granite kitchen counter tops, open open concept from kitchen to family room with a lot of natural light. washer, dryer included. No pets