1541 West Commerce Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:56 PM

1541 West Commerce Avenue

1541 West Commerce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1541 West Commerce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
Gorgeous home boasts 4-bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops and a large breakfast bar! Travertine tiled fireplace. Ceiling fans and shutters throughout. Vaulted ceiling fans. Spacious master bedroom with large his and hers walk-in closets. The master bathroom has a separate tub and shower and toilet room. Enjoy the HEATED Pebble Tec pool & spa, built-in barbecue, roll away shade awning, and barbecue. Pool service included! Access to relaxing private Jet Skiing or Wakeboarding Lake. Walk out your back yard private gate to enjoy McQueen Park with indoor basketball, tennis courts, kid's playground, soccer field, baseball field, and bike paths, fishing lake. Live adjacent to public golf course & golf driving range.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lbs, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 West Commerce Avenue have any available units?
1541 West Commerce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 West Commerce Avenue have?
Some of 1541 West Commerce Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 West Commerce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1541 West Commerce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 West Commerce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 West Commerce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1541 West Commerce Avenue offer parking?
No, 1541 West Commerce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1541 West Commerce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 West Commerce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 West Commerce Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1541 West Commerce Avenue has a pool.
Does 1541 West Commerce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1541 West Commerce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 West Commerce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 West Commerce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

