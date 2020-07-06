1541 West Commerce Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

Gorgeous home boasts 4-bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops and a large breakfast bar! Travertine tiled fireplace. Ceiling fans and shutters throughout. Vaulted ceiling fans. Spacious master bedroom with large his and hers walk-in closets. The master bathroom has a separate tub and shower and toilet room. Enjoy the HEATED Pebble Tec pool & spa, built-in barbecue, roll away shade awning, and barbecue. Pool service included! Access to relaxing private Jet Skiing or Wakeboarding Lake. Walk out your back yard private gate to enjoy McQueen Park with indoor basketball, tennis courts, kid's playground, soccer field, baseball field, and bike paths, fishing lake. Live adjacent to public golf course & golf driving range.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lbs, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.