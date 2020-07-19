All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002

1520 South Roadrunner Drive · (480) 497-1090 ext. 12
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1520 South Roadrunner Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled! - This Gardens of Gilbert townhome home has been beautifully remodeled! Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and an adorable tile kitchen backsplash. New floors throughout, fresh paint, new blinds, modern lighting, security screen door at the front entrance. The oversized upstairs master suite includes double closets and lots of room. The smaller/second room is downstairs with direct access to a private yet easy to maintain yard. Its the perfect size for an office or guest room. Garage floor is epoxy coated for ease of care and cleaning. Washer and dryer is included...Great open green belt space in front yard and a sparkling community pool right down the street. No pets here please!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2938714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 have any available units?
1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 have?
Some of 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 currently offering any rent specials?
1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 pet-friendly?
No, 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 offer parking?
Yes, 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 offers parking.
Does 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 have a pool?
Yes, 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 has a pool.
Does 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 have accessible units?
No, 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity