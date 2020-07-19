1520 S. Roadrunner Dr. 21060561-002

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully Remodeled! - This Gardens of Gilbert townhome home has been beautifully remodeled! Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and an adorable tile kitchen backsplash. New floors throughout, fresh paint, new blinds, modern lighting, security screen door at the front entrance. The oversized upstairs master suite includes double closets and lots of room. The smaller/second room is downstairs with direct access to a private yet easy to maintain yard. Its the perfect size for an office or guest room. Garage floor is epoxy coated for ease of care and cleaning. Washer and dryer is included...Great open green belt space in front yard and a sparkling community pool right down the street. No pets here please!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2938714)