All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1454 E Beacon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1454 E Beacon Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

1454 E Beacon Drive

1454 East Beacon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Val Vista Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1454 East Beacon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Val Vista Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Val Vista Lakes! Updated flooring and interior paint within the last year. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in a spacious living room with an area for a dining room table. Kitchen offers a breakfast nook, cabinets with lots of counter top space. Master bedroom has double doors entry and separate master bath and shower, and a walk-in closet. Multi-Million dollar club house with heated pool and spa, racquetball courts, tennis courts, sand beach and much more. Landscaping service is included in lease. There is a one time $75 transfer fee for the Clubhouse Amenities and registration fee paid by the tenant. Renter's Insurance is required with the owner listed as Additional Insured. Unfortunately No Cats...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 E Beacon Drive have any available units?
1454 E Beacon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 E Beacon Drive have?
Some of 1454 E Beacon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 E Beacon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1454 E Beacon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 E Beacon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1454 E Beacon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1454 E Beacon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1454 E Beacon Drive offers parking.
Does 1454 E Beacon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 E Beacon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 E Beacon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1454 E Beacon Drive has a pool.
Does 1454 E Beacon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1454 E Beacon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 E Beacon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 E Beacon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College