1454 E Beacon Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Val Vista Lakes! Updated flooring and interior paint within the last year. Vaulted ceiling and fireplace in a spacious living room with an area for a dining room table. Kitchen offers a breakfast nook, cabinets with lots of counter top space. Master bedroom has double doors entry and separate master bath and shower, and a walk-in closet. Multi-Million dollar club house with heated pool and spa, racquetball courts, tennis courts, sand beach and much more. Landscaping service is included in lease. There is a one time $75 transfer fee for the Clubhouse Amenities and registration fee paid by the tenant. Renter's Insurance is required with the owner listed as Additional Insured. Unfortunately No Cats...