Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:26 AM

1443 E SARATOGA Court

1443 East Saratoga Court · No Longer Available
Location

1443 East Saratoga Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Silverstone Ranch home for rent - community Horse Arena! Home boasts only ONE NEIGHBOR! 2677s/f, 10' ceilings, Travertine patio and pool decking, sparkling pool with waterfall, Granite counter tops, Newer appliances, large eat-in kitchen w/tons of cabinets, spacious family room w/gas fireplace and built in entertainment center. RENT INCLUDES - HOA, pest control, pool maintenance and yard maintenance. Huge laundry room w/sink washer/dryer included . Neutral colors throughout, laminate wood floor in all the right places. 3 car garage w/built in workbench, storage cabinets too. Located on a cul-de-sac street with access to local Bridal paths and the HOA owned Horse arena, up to two horses can be housed there, based on availability, requires additional deposit per horse, paid to the HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 E SARATOGA Court have any available units?
1443 E SARATOGA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 E SARATOGA Court have?
Some of 1443 E SARATOGA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 E SARATOGA Court currently offering any rent specials?
1443 E SARATOGA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 E SARATOGA Court pet-friendly?
No, 1443 E SARATOGA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1443 E SARATOGA Court offer parking?
Yes, 1443 E SARATOGA Court offers parking.
Does 1443 E SARATOGA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 E SARATOGA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 E SARATOGA Court have a pool?
Yes, 1443 E SARATOGA Court has a pool.
Does 1443 E SARATOGA Court have accessible units?
No, 1443 E SARATOGA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 E SARATOGA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 E SARATOGA Court has units with dishwashers.
