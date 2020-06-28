1443 E SARATOGA Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Silverstone Ranch home for rent - community Horse Arena! Home boasts only ONE NEIGHBOR! 2677s/f, 10' ceilings, Travertine patio and pool decking, sparkling pool with waterfall, Granite counter tops, Newer appliances, large eat-in kitchen w/tons of cabinets, spacious family room w/gas fireplace and built in entertainment center. RENT INCLUDES - HOA, pest control, pool maintenance and yard maintenance. Huge laundry room w/sink washer/dryer included . Neutral colors throughout, laminate wood floor in all the right places. 3 car garage w/built in workbench, storage cabinets too. Located on a cul-de-sac street with access to local Bridal paths and the HOA owned Horse arena, up to two horses can be housed there, based on availability, requires additional deposit per horse, paid to the HOA