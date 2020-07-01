All apartments in Gilbert
142 W Melody Court
Last updated November 8 2019 at 4:59 PM

142 W Melody Court

142 West Melody Court · No Longer Available
Location

142 West Melody Court, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a culdesac in Gilbert at Baseline and Gilbert Road in Township 2. With 1349 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room, dining room and kitchen with lots of storage and counter space. Other features include new paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, remodeled master bathroom, ceiling fans, new tile in living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry and hallways & new carpet in bedrooms, water softner and low maintenance yards. Covered patio, shady back yard, close to schools, shopping, and easy freeway access. Hurry this one won\'t last long. 5% tax admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $400 Non-refundable fee + $1499 refundable deposit required Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to tour this home. 1-Small Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W Melody Court have any available units?
142 W Melody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 W Melody Court have?
Some of 142 W Melody Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 W Melody Court currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Melody Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W Melody Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 W Melody Court is pet friendly.
Does 142 W Melody Court offer parking?
No, 142 W Melody Court does not offer parking.
Does 142 W Melody Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 W Melody Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W Melody Court have a pool?
No, 142 W Melody Court does not have a pool.
Does 142 W Melody Court have accessible units?
No, 142 W Melody Court does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W Melody Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 W Melody Court has units with dishwashers.

