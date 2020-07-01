142 W Melody Court

Amenities

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located on a culdesac in Gilbert at Baseline and Gilbert Road in Township 2. With 1349 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room, dining room and kitchen with lots of storage and counter space. Other features include new paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, remodeled master bathroom, ceiling fans, new tile in living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry and hallways & new carpet in bedrooms, water softner and low maintenance yards. Covered patio, shady back yard, close to schools, shopping, and easy freeway access. Hurry this one won\'t last long. 5% tax admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $400 Non-refundable fee + $1499 refundable deposit required Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to tour this home. 1-Small Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable fee + $25 per month per pet.