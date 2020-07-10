All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 1413 W. Iris Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1413 W. Iris Dr.
Last updated May 16 2019 at 11:59 PM

1413 W. Iris Dr.

1413 West Iris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1413 West Iris Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 5/31/19.

3 Bed, 2 Bath, POOL, 2 Car Garage, Gas Fireplace, Separate Living and Family Rooms, Formal Dining, All Tile Floors Throughout Home, Very Nice, Stainless Appliances, Double Oven, Huge Covered Patio.

Major Crossroads: McQueen & Warner

Near: The Islands, Southeast Valley Mall, Mesquite High School, Shumway Elementary School

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 W. Iris Dr. have any available units?
1413 W. Iris Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 W. Iris Dr. have?
Some of 1413 W. Iris Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 W. Iris Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1413 W. Iris Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 W. Iris Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 W. Iris Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1413 W. Iris Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1413 W. Iris Dr. offers parking.
Does 1413 W. Iris Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 W. Iris Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 W. Iris Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1413 W. Iris Dr. has a pool.
Does 1413 W. Iris Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1413 W. Iris Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 W. Iris Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 W. Iris Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College