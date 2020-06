Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious golf lot home in Western Skies loaded with upgrades. 4 bedrooms with a den, 3 baths, 2 car garage and backs to the golf course! Enjoy the views from the kitchen or while barbecuing in the backyard. Nice finishes with granite countertops, travertine and neutral carpet flooring. Short distance to parks, shopping, walking/biking paths and other entertainment.