Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
1375 S Joshua Tree Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1375 S Joshua Tree Ln

1375 South Joshua Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1375 South Joshua Tree Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Lovely light and bright home in Ray Ranch III. Recent 2 tone paint throughout. Flooring recently installed downstairs (not pictured, luxury wood-looking vinyl planks). Entertainment cove in living-room/great-room. Kitchen has corian counter tops, pantry, eat-up bar and plenty of upgraded cabinets. Tile in kitchen and carpet through-out. Double sinks in baths. Nice side patio off dining room. Community swimming pool and play area, walking paths and green belt. Perfect location. Minutes to ASU Polytechnic campus, Gilbert Hospital, San Tan Mall and other shopping, and lots of restaurants. 15 minutes to Gateway Airport. Call/text/email for more information or to view. Texting is the easiest way to reach me. Please mention "Joshua Tree Home" when contacting me. Thanks!

Ryan Brown
Realtor/Property Manager
RMB Properties LLC
480-329-1122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln have any available units?
1375 S Joshua Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln have?
Some of 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1375 S Joshua Tree Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 S Joshua Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
