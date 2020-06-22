1375 S Joshua Tree Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely light and bright home in Ray Ranch III. Recent 2 tone paint throughout. Flooring recently installed downstairs (not pictured, luxury wood-looking vinyl planks). Entertainment cove in living-room/great-room. Kitchen has corian counter tops, pantry, eat-up bar and plenty of upgraded cabinets. Tile in kitchen and carpet through-out. Double sinks in baths. Nice side patio off dining room. Community swimming pool and play area, walking paths and green belt. Perfect location. Minutes to ASU Polytechnic campus, Gilbert Hospital, San Tan Mall and other shopping, and lots of restaurants. 15 minutes to Gateway Airport. Call/text/email for more information or to view. Texting is the easiest way to reach me. Please mention "Joshua Tree Home" when contacting me. Thanks!



Ryan Brown

Realtor/Property Manager

RMB Properties LLC

480-329-1122