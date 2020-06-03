All apartments in Gilbert
1311 E Frances Ln
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1311 E Frances Ln

1311 East Frances Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1311 East Frances Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Home at Spectrum At Val Vista near Pecos Rd and Lindsay Rd! - Two Story Home at Spectrum at Val Vista!
2 Car Garage!
Refrigerated Air!
Xeriscaped Front Yard with Shade Tree!
Grass and Xeriscaped Back Yard with Large Covered Back Patio!
Wood Look Tile!
High Ceilings!
Dual Master Options on First and Second Level!
Family Room!
Double Lavs in Master!
Wood Look Blinds!
Close to San Tan Village and the 202!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Gilbert Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 1.5%
Management Fee 3%

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 E Frances Ln have any available units?
1311 E Frances Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 E Frances Ln have?
Some of 1311 E Frances Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 E Frances Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1311 E Frances Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 E Frances Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 E Frances Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1311 E Frances Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1311 E Frances Ln offers parking.
Does 1311 E Frances Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 E Frances Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 E Frances Ln have a pool?
No, 1311 E Frances Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1311 E Frances Ln have accessible units?
No, 1311 E Frances Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 E Frances Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 E Frances Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
